Colie Van Houck -- North

NORTH -- Colie Van Houck, 80, of North, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, after an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.
Mr. Houck was born on Dec. 3, 1941, in Columbia, the son of the late Colonel Colie Houck and the late Martha Coffield Crudup. Upon graduating high school and completing a year of college he joined the United States Army. He went on to obtain his bachelor's degree from the Florida Institute of Technology and was employed by General Dynamics as an electrical engineer. He was a member of Double Branch Baptist Church in Orangeburg. Mr. Houck was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson, Scott “Guy” Holbert; and a brother-in-law, John Raymond.
Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Sharon Holbert Houck; children, Carol Plaster, Jesse A. Houck, Andrew Houck (Julie); stepchildren, Mike Holbert, Mark Holbert; five grandchildren; sister, Mary H. Raymond; brother, Thomas Houck (Marsha); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
