Colie Van Houck -- North

Mr. Houck was born on Dec. 3, 1941, in Columbia, the son of the late Colonel Colie Houck and the late Martha Coffield Crudup. Upon graduating high school and completing a year of college he joined the United States Army. He went on to obtain his bachelor's degree from the Florida Institute of Technology and was employed by General Dynamics as an electrical engineer. He was a member of Double Branch Baptist Church in Orangeburg. Mr. Houck was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson, Scott “Guy” Holbert; and a brother-in-law, John Raymond.