Col. Patrick H. Corbett -- Neeses

NEESES -- Col. Patrick H. Corbett, retired USAF, 83, of Neeses, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Patrick was the youngest of eight children, born May 15 1937, to Daisy and Walter Lee Corbett on a farm near Neeses. He grew up picking cotton and milking cows with the best of them.

Patrick graduated in 1955 from Springfield High School. One particular teacher, Mrs. Kinard, encouraged him to go to college (his master's thesis was dedicated to her). Patrick attended Clemson on a Sears Roebuck scholarship, a loan fund, and a prayer.

During his first year, he met Ann Taylor, a student at Winthrop; they became a pair, married three years later and were blessed with 62 years of adventures and true love together. They parented two children along the way, Rebecca and Lee Corbett; Lee and his wife Goretti gave them two granddaughters, Isabella and Sofia. Patrick is survived by his wife Ann; his children; grandchildren; his brother, Alton; sister, Helen; and numerous wonderful nephews, nieces and their families.