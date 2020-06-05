Col. John T. Bowden Jr. -- Orangeburg
Col. John T. Bowden Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Retired Col. John T. Bowden Jr. of Orangeburg died Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, is assisting the family.

