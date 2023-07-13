CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Coe Atherton, 72, passed away quietly at home surrounded by her family Monday, June 26, 2023. She was the eldest daughter of Edgar Oliver McMahan Jr. and Jennie Johnston McMahan of St. George, SC. A Celebration of Life service will be held in her memory at the Klauber Building, 225 North Parler Avenue, St. George, SC, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Coe moved to Denver, Colo., with college friends after graduating from The College of Charleston in 1973. It was there that she met her future husband, Frank Cooke Atherton II. They married June 12, 1977, and moved to Oahu, Hawaii, Frank's hometown. Paired with Coe's love of people, their experiences enabled them to make many friends all across the country and Coe maintained those relationships throughout her life. She never forgot her roots, returning often to South Carolina, bringing her children to visit family in St. George and to visit with college friends.