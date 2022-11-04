Codrick D. Bass Jr. -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Codrick D. Bass Jr., 22, of Summerville, passed Oct. 29, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Solid Rock Int. Outreach Ministries, Holly Hill, with Apostle Bruce Nelson officiating.

Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Eutawville.

Mr. Bass will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com