 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Codrick D. Bass Jr. -- Summerville

  • 0

SUMMERVILLE -- Codrick D. Bass Jr., 22, of Summerville, passed Oct. 29, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Solid Rock Int. Outreach Ministries, Holly Hill, with Apostle Bruce Nelson officiating.

Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Eutawville.

Mr. Bass will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk set to fire around half of the employees at Twitter, according to insiders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News