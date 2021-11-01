Clyde “Tar” Robinson -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mr. Clyde “Tar” Robinson, 71, of Neeses passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited visitors at the residence.

All visitors are required to wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.