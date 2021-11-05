Clyde ‘Tar' Robinson -- Neeses

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mr. Clyde “Tar” Robinson, 71, of Neeses, will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at New Beginning United Methodist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mr. Robinson passed away Saturday, Oct. 30.

Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited visitors at the residence. All visitors are required to wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.