 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clyde ‘Tar' Robinson -- Neeses
0 comments

Clyde ‘Tar' Robinson -- Neeses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEESES -- The graveside service for Mr. Clyde “Tar” Robinson, 71, of Neeses, will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at New Beginning United Methodist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mr. Robinson passed away Saturday, Oct. 30.

Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited visitors at the residence. All visitors are required to wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News