Clyde Felder Berry -- Newberry

NEWBERRY -- Clyde Felder Berry, 80, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Double Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 3567 Neeses Hwy, Orangeburg. The Rev. Wayne Ellis will be officiating.

Mr. Berry was born on Nov. 25, 1939, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late James Berry and the late Lazzelle Fogle Berry. He was retired from Life of Georgia as an insurance salesman. He was predeceased by his first wife, Ida Catherine (Hernden) Berry; two daughters, Cathy Whetstone, Rhonda Corder and a son, Reginald Berry.

Survivors include his wife, Jewel Oxner of Newberry; son, Michael “Todd” Berry (Mitzi) of Neeses; grandchildren, Kent Whetstone, Brad Whetstone, Tabitha Berry Allen, Britni Berry Adams, Jesse Corder, Taylor Brewington, Brandon Berry, Logan Corder; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie Berry of Neeses; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence of Todd and Mitzi Berry at 803-664-1354.

Memorials may be made to Double Branch Baptist Church at 3567 Neeses Hwy, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

