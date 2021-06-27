 Skip to main content
Clyde Baxter -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Clyde Baxter, 71, of 1355 Sifly Road, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at noon Monday, June 28, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

No viewing will be held.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Carrie Bell Baxter would like to thank everyone for their acts of kindness during the passing of her son, Clyde Baxter.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

