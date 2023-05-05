ORANGEBURG - Cloria Goodwin, 74, of 813 Manning St. Orangeburg, SC, 29115, died at her residence following a brief illness on April 28, 2023.

Funeral service will be at Brown Chapel AME Church, Elloree, SC, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Burial at Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held Friday, May 5, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the residence or Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online Condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.