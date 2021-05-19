 Skip to main content
Clinton ‘Pistol' Kennerly -- Cope
Clinton ‘Pistol' Kennerly -- Cope

COPE -- Clinton “Pistol” Kennerly of Cope passed away Saturday, May 16, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving any visitors at this time.

Friends may call the funeral home.

