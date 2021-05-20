Clinton ‘Pistol’ Kennerly -- Cope

COPE -- The graveside service for Clinton “Pistol” Kennerly of Cope will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Beauty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 2883 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.
Mr. Kennerly passed away Saturday, May 15, at his residence.
There will not be any public viewing.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving any visitors at this time.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.
Friends may call the funeral home.
