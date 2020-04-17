Clinton Lawrence -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Clinton Lawrence of Orangeburg passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

