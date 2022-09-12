 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clinton Kearse -- Cordova

  • 0
Clinton Kearse

CORDOVA -- Clinton Kearse, 104, of 106 Kinsey Court, Cordova, died Sept. 5, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News