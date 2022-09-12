Clinton Kearse -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Clinton Kearse, 104, of 106 Kinsey Court, Cordova, died Sept. 5, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com