Clint Morris -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Mr. Clint Morris passed on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are incomplete, and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive guests at 2891 Char-Augusta Road, Bamberg; however, they are asking that you follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Online condolences may be sent to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

