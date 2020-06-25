Clint A. Brunson -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Clint A. Brunson, 62, of 890 George St., Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

