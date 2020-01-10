SUMMERVILLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Clifton Footman, 88, of Summerville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the House of God Church, Ridgeville, with Elder Eugene Davis officiating.
Burial will be in House of God Cemetery, Dorchester.
Wake services will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the House of God, Harleyville. Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.
