Clifford Warren

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Clifford Warren, 85, of 1251 Delmas St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 2923 McCords Ferry Road, Cameron, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Curtis Young will be officiating.

Mr. Clifford Warren passed away on noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Friends may call at the residence and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

