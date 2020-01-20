{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Clifford Warren, 85, of 1251 Delmas St., Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

