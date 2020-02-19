Clifford Salley Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Clifford Salley Sr., 86, of 844 Highland Road, Orangeburg, and formerly of 116 Gold Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Harry Brown, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The casket will be placed in church at 10 a.m.

Mr. Salley died Wednesday, Feb. 12, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online Condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.

