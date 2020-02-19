Clifford Salley Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Clifford Salley Sr., 86, of 844 Highland Road, Orangeburg, and formerly of 116 Gold Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Harry Brown, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The casket will be placed in church at 10 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Salley died Wednesday, Feb. 12, at his residence.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online Condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Salley, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.