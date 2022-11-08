Clifford Lamont Gavin -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. — Clifford Lamont Gavin, 51, of Bronx, New York, received his wings on Nov. 2, 2022. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Rock Hill AME Church, the Rev. Dr. Jimmy L. Ravenell, pastor.

Interment will follow at church cemetery.

Viewing will be held at Grace Funeral Services chapel in Holly Hill on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Mr. Gavin will be sadly missed by his devoted mother, Alma Linda Gavin Fuller Ravenel; fathers, Herbert Davis, Norman Fuller Sr., and Robert Ravenel (preceded him in death); grandmother, Mildred Gaines Joyner; son, Kendrick Robinson; bonus daughter, Chantel Youmans; brothers, Norman Fuller Jr., and Rowland Davis; sisters, Tara Prezzy, Monica Delaney, Marcia Davis, Pamela Pleasant, and Nuchez Pleasant; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Services are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803) 496-5539.

