Clifford Jackson -- Evans, Ga.

Clifford Jackson

EVANS, Ga. -- Rev. Clifford Jackson, 65, of Evans, GA, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made to gloversfuneralhome.com.

