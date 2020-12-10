 Skip to main content
Clifford Hamilton -- Orangeburg
Clifford Hamilton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Clifford Hamilton of 4126 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Agape Hospice House, Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Magnolia Griddle, 530 Burke Road, St. Matthews.

The family requests that COVID 19 guidelines be adhered to.

Carson's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

