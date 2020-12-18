 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clifford Hamilton -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Clifford Hamilton -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Clifford Hamilton will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Union Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Jamison. Maximum of 50 people can attend.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. COVID 19 guidelines will be in place.

Family and friends may call Carson's Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News