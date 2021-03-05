 Skip to main content
Cleveland Sanders -- Orangeburg
Cleveland Sanders -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Cleveland Sanders, 44, of 910 Harper St., will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021.

Mr. Sanders died Feb. 27, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. You may also contact his sister, Yolanda Sanders, at 980-318-7606. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

