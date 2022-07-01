 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cleveland Mood -- Elloree

Cleveland Mood

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Mr. Cleveland Mood, 67, of 1059 Tee Vee Road, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, Santee, followed by interment at Browning Branch Cemetery, Elloree. The Rev. Marvin Scott is officiating.

Mr. Mood passed away on Monday, June 27, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his sister, Ms. Cheryl Dash, 720 Hampton St., Elloree, from 3 to 7 p.m. daily.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

