Cleo K. Slater -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Cleo K. Slater, 86, of 188 Hadwin Road, Bamberg, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Gethsemane Baptist Church, Bamberg.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2022, at Dash's Funeral Home, Bamberg, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive friends at the residence from 4 until 7 p.m. daily. Please adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions when visiting.

