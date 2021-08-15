 Skip to main content
Clemon Larrymore -- Orangeburg
Clemon Larrymore -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Clemon Larrymore, 80, of 612 Mimosa Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, Aug., 13, 2021, at Dorn Veteran's Medical Center in Columbia. Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence of 2760 Bellville Road or Carson's Funeral Home.

