Clemon Eugene Larrymore -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Clemon Eugene Larrymore of 612 Mimosa Drive in Orangeburg, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Carson Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews.

Burial will be held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence of 2760 Old Belleville Road in St. Matthews or Carson Funeral Home.

