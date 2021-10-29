Clemon Colter -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- The graveside service for Mr. Clemon Colter, 75, of Bronx, N.Y., and formerly of North, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Mark United Methodist Church West Cemetery in North.

Mr. Colter passed away Oct. 9.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may contact his niece, Blondell Colter of North.

Friends may also call the funeral home.