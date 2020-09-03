 Skip to main content
Clayton Lewis -- St. George
Clayton Lewis -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mr. Clayton Lewis, 59, of 133 Morningside Lane, St. George, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. James Church Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. Smalls officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

