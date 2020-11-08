 Skip to main content
Clayton James Faust -- Williston
Clayton James Faust -- Williston

Clayton James Faust

WILLISTON -- The funeral for Mr. Clayton James Faust will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Viewing for the public will be held on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions while attending the services.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

