Clayton J. Faust -- Williston
WILLISTON -- Clayton J. Faust, 61, of 5721 Springfield Road, and formerly of Blackville, transitioned Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Augusta.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

