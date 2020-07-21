Clayrena Jackson -- Livingston

LIVINGSTON -- Clayrena Jackson, 81, of Livingston, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Hebron Southern Methodist Church, with Bishop Gregg Redmond officiating.
Mrs. Jackson was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Jasie J. and Mary (Williams) Jeffcoat. She loved her family and enjoyed talking about old times with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone.
Survivors include daughter, Brenda C. Burgess; sons, Ray (Sonya) Burgess and Noah C. (Pam) Lucas Jr.; daughter, Emily (Jonathan) Darnell; a brother, Fischer L. (Bessie) Jeffcoat; grandchildren, Tiffany (Adam) Fogle, Michael (Kirsten) Tyler Jr., Quinton Tyler and Brittany Burgess; great-grandchildren, Erika (Austin) Ott, Layla Tyler, Selena Fogle, Gage Burgess and Leland Burgess; great-great-grand, Sebastian Ott; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Jackson was predeceased by husbands, Noah C. Lucas Sr. and Richard W. Jackson, and two brothers, Quillion Jeffcoat and Jasie Jeffcoat.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
