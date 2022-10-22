Claydelle W. Elmore -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Claydelle W. Elmore, 77, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, died Oct. 14, 2022, at The Methodist Oaks following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Bowman Temple Church of God in Christ, Bowman. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Friends may call at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Elmore, 3130 Landing Way, Orangeburg, SC 29118, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.