BOWMAN -- Clay Williams, 82, of Bowman, passed away on June 18, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday June 24, 2022, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George SC 29477. The burial will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

The family will receive visitors 4 to 7 p.m. at the home, 237 Peace Lane, Bowman.

Please wear your mask when visiting the home.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home (843-563-4332).