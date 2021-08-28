 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clay Edward Hammonds -- Barnwell
0 comments

Clay Edward Hammonds -- Barnwell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARNWELL – The funeral for Mr. Clay Edward Hammonds, 58, of 36 Briercliff Road, will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, atBlackville Community Center, Blackville.

Burial will follow in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence and must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News