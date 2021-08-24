 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clay Edward Hammond -- Barnwell
0 comments

Clay Edward Hammond -- Barnwell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARNWELL -- Mr. Clay Edward Hammond, 58, of 36 Briercliff Road, Barnwell, passed Aug. 23, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence, and a mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News