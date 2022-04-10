Clay C. Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Clay C. Jones, 85, of 917n Graham St., died April 7, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness,

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

