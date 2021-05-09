 Skip to main content
Claudius Osborne Shuler Jr. -- Elgin
Claudius Osborne Shuler Jr. -- Elgin

ELGIN -- Claudius Osborne Shuler Jr., 87, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on April 30, 2021, at his beloved lake vacation home in Elgin, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 8, 1933, in Spartanburg. He was the son of the late Rev. Claudius Osborne Shuler and the late Frances Evelyn Leonard Shuler. Claude graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School, Wofford College, and subsequently University of South Carolina-College of Pharmacy. He was a long time beloved pharmacist at Eckerd Drugs in Orangeburg.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Harriett Turner Shuler; his brother, Dr. Robert Keith Shuler (Sarah); three children, Frances Shuler Thomas (James), Dr. Claudius Osborne Shuler III (Debbie), and Dr. Daniel Lloyd Shuler (Maria); and six grandchildren, Ashby Thomas Few (Billy), Rebecca Thomas, Dr. Darby Shuler, Andrew Shuler, Thomas Shuler, and Anna Shuler.

The immediate family will be having a private graveside service. Memorials may be made to the following churches: Bethel Park United Methodist of Denmark, Trenholm Road United Methodist of Columbia, and First United Methodist of Myrtle Beach.

