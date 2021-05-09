Claudius Osborne Shuler Jr. -- Elgin

ELGIN -- Claudius Osborne Shuler Jr., 87, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on April 30, 2021, at his beloved lake vacation home in Elgin, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 8, 1933, in Spartanburg. He was the son of the late Rev. Claudius Osborne Shuler and the late Frances Evelyn Leonard Shuler. Claude graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School, Wofford College, and subsequently University of South Carolina-College of Pharmacy. He was a long time beloved pharmacist at Eckerd Drugs in Orangeburg.