HARLEYVILLE -- Claudia Rast McDonnell, 76, widow of Carl O. McDonnell Sr., peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at home.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at First United Methodist Church of Harleyville, with the Rev. Kevin Hinton officiating. Burial will follow in Harleyville Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service in the church.

Pallbearers will be Joe Way, Brickie Way, Clay Cockcroft, Forrest Cockcroft, Jason Pooser and Jeffy Westbury.

Claudia was born on Feb. 28, 1946, in Holly Hill, the daughter of the late Florence Murray Rast and Wilton Troy Rast. She graduated from Harleyville Ridgeville High School. Claudia was married to Carl, the love of her life, in 1964 and was married for 54 years. Claudia was a homemaker and was widely known throughout the surrounding community for her sewing skills and musical talent. She worked on many prom, competition and wedding dresses. She was a lifelong and devoted member of First United Methodist Church of Harleyville, where she played the piano and organ for over 60 years. If the church doors were open, Claudia was there. After surviving a bout with breast cancer, she became very involved in the Upper Dorchester County Relay for Life. She was also a huge supporter of the Susan B. Komen foundation and Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation. Claudia loved her church, her family, her friends and Tent 79 at Indian Field Campground. She was predeceased by her parents and husband.

Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth McDonnell, Harleyville; son, Carl McDonnell Jr., Odessa, Texas; daughter-in-law, whom she thought of as a daughter, LaBeth McDonnell, St. George; grandsons, Grayson McDonnell and Tate McDonnell, St. George.

Special thanks and much love to Kaye Holman with Promedica Hospice. Kaye is truly one of God's angels here on Earth. Miss Betty Brown for the extraordinary love and care she provided for not only Claudia but the entire family. Also, Kevin and Mya with Promedica Hospice.

Memorials or donations may be made to Harleyville First United Methodist Church, 135 East Main St., Harleyville, SC 29448, or the American Cancer Society, 269 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29401.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests plants that can be planted so the simplicity and elegance of Claudia can live forever.