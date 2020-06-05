Claudette Kennerly -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Claudette Kennerly, 73, of 351 Cemetery St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Kennerly passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

