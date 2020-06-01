Claudette Kennerly -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Claudette Kennerly, 73, of 351 Cemetery St., Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

