Claude 'Harris' Steppe III -- Santee

SANTEE -- Claude "Harris" Steppe III, 77, of Santee, passed away Nov. 11, 2020. Harris was the husband of Pamela Martin Steppe.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. A private entombment will follow. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Harris was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Claude Harris Steppe Jr. and the late Katherine Winn Steppe. He retired from Utica Tool and became the owner and operator of Santee Sports Shop, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg.

Survivors include his wife; children, Renee Steppe Cartwright, Claude Harris "Chip" Steppe IV (Laura), Shanna Shuler, Ryan Steppe, Ashley Nicholas (Adam), and Melinda Robertson Jackson (Kevin); grandchildren, Brittany Moore, Kade, Kanon and Kraeton Steppe, Taylor and Reagan Merritt, Austin Jackson, Hayden and Hilton Shuler, Seth Steppe, Arrow and Britton Nicholas; and sisters, Carol and Linda Steppe.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC, 29115.

