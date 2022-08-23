 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Claude Eugene ‘Gene’ Pinson -- Orangeburg

Claude Eugene ‘Gene’ Pinson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Claude Eugene "Gene" Pinson, 96, who entered into rest Aug. 18, 2022, will be conducted Friday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. at Orangeburg Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Interment will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens with veteran's honors.

The family will receive friends at the church Friday morning from 9:30 until 10:50 p.m.

At 2 p.m., there will be a musical tribute by Mr. Pinson's former students and friends at the church.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).

For complete obituary details, visit www.POSEYCARES.com.

