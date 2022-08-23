Claude Eugene ‘Gene’ Pinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Claude Eugene "Gene" Pinson, 96, who entered into rest Aug. 18, 2022, will be conducted Friday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. at Orangeburg Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Interment will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens with veteran's honors.

The family will receive friends at the church Friday morning from 9:30 until 10:50 p.m.

At 2 p.m., there will be a musical tribute by Mr. Pinson's former students and friends at the church.

