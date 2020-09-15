Clary Leola Shivers -- North

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Graveside service for Clary Leola Shivers, 75, of 2629 Bull Swamp Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery, North.

Ms. Shivers passed away Friday, Sept. 11.

Viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. at the residence daily, and masks are required.

Friends may also call the funeral home.