Clary Leola Shivers -- North
NORTH -- Graveside service for Clary Leola Shivers, 75, of 2629 Bull Swamp Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery, North.

Ms. Shivers passed away Friday, Sept. 11.

Viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. at the residence daily, and masks are required.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

