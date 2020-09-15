Clary Leola Shivers -- North

NORTH -- Graveside service for Clary Leola Shivers, 75, of 2629 Bull Swamp Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery, North.
Ms. Shivers passed away Friday, Sept. 11.
Viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. at the residence daily, and masks are required.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.