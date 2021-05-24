 Skip to main content
Clary Dean McNeil -- Charlotte, N.C.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mrs. Clary Dean McNeil, 80, formerly of 61 South Fig St., Denmark, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Charlotte.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

