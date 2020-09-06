 Skip to main content
Clark Wade -- Cope
Clark Wade -- Cope

COPE -- Clark Wade, 79, of 550 Oakland Road,died Sept. 4, 2020, at tRMC.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

