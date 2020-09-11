 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clark Gable Wade Sr. -- Cope
0 comments

Clark Gable Wade Sr. -- Cope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COPE – Graveside services for Clark Gable Wade Sr., 79, 550 Oakland Road, Cope, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept.12, 2020, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Norway.

Mr. Wade died Friday, Sept. 4, at TRMC.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News