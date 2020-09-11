Clark Gable Wade Sr. -- Cope

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COPE – Graveside services for Clark Gable Wade Sr., 79, 550 Oakland Road, Cope, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept.12, 2020, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Norway.

Mr. Wade died Friday, Sept. 4, at TRMC.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.