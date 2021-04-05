 Skip to main content
Clarice Cook -- Bamberg
Clarice Cook

Clarice Cook

BAMBERG -- Clarice Cook, 90, of Bamberg, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Gordon Hospice House of Statesville, North Carolina.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m. at the South End Cemetery of Bamberg with the Rev. Alvin Jeffcoat officiating (her nephew).

The family held an intimate gathering with family and friends due to COVID-19 protocols.

She was preceded In death by her parents, Edith and Jervey Jeffcoat Sr.; brothers, James "Wrecker" Jeffcoat, Clarence Jeffcoat, the Rev. Jervey Jeffcoat Jr., the Rev. Charles Jeffcoat; sisters, Lois Steedley, Eunice Miller and husband Carl Cook.

She is survived by a daughter, Dyan (Ron) McLaughlin; three grandchildren, Honey (Jamy) Crum, Carly (Matthew) Peterson, and Mac (Michelle) McLaughlin; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Sophia Miller; one sister-in-law, Mary (Jack) Cheek.

Clarice loved church, shopping, spending time with her family, cats, and her special friends at Rusty and Paula's. She will forever be missed and loved.

